Indiana Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Greenwood, Indiana are searching for a missing 88-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Hefley is listed as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a Depends undergarment with no shoes.

Police said Hefley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Hefley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336.

