Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead near a roadway in south Washington County on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance from ISP around 3 p.m. Friday after a body was found near South Green Mill Road, a rural county road between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg.

Officers arrived and found the body of a male in a wooded area just off the roadway, ISP said. The cause of death has not yet been released by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators found an ID card belonging to the victim, but are awaiting positive medical identification from autopsy results before verifying the man’s identity.

ISP said officers have not yet located any living next-of-kin of the victim. The investigation is ongoing at this time by Indiana State Police.

