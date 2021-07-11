JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has issued a statement regarding the CDC’s new guidance on masks for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated by the start of the school year.

In a note provided to parents of JCPS students, the school district said beginning July 12, students and staff inside JCPS property will be required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated. The requirement was put in place after guidance from the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Health.

Students and staff outside of JCPS property will not be required to wear masks.

JCPS will also follow CDC guidance for required mask wearing for everyone on a school bus, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will stay in place during summer programs.

In addition to the new requirement, the Jefferson County Board of Education will vote at a board meeting on July 27 to determine safety requirements for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

“Our concern for our students, our families and our staff has been at the center of every decision we have made connected to COVID-19,” the letter states. “We have used, and will continue to use, guidance from state and national medical experts about the safest path forward. Thank you for being partners with us during a fluid time of change in our community. We will keep working together for our students.”

