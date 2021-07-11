Officials searching for missing 87-year-old Indiana woman

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police has issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 87-year-old woman last seen early Sunday morning.

Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana, was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

The Valparaiso Police Department said she was last seen driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe with Indiana License Plate YJG606.

Danny is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with dark brown hair and light brown eyes. She was last seen wearing bronze-rimmed glasses, a black cardigan, black pants, and gray sneakers with a black purse.

Police said Danny is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Danny’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Valparaiso Police Department at (219) 462-2135.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

