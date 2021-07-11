Portion of Gene Snyder closed Sunday for LG&E utility work

Support Local Businesses
Drivers can expect small traffic detours on the Gene Snyder Freeway Sunday as utility work takes place.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect small traffic detours on the Gene Snyder Freeway Sunday as utility work takes place.

Louisville Gas & Electric said crews will be working on overhead electric transmission lines Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., causing temporary closures in both directions from exit ramp 10A on the east to exit ramp 8 on the west.

There will be two detours offered for drivers during this time.

Drivers going eastbound will be diverted to exit ramp 8 on the National Turnpike, then guided onto KY-1020 north, KY-1065 east, the I-65 southbound on ramp, and then to I-265 Gene Snyder via the westbound on ramp at exit 125.

Westbound drivers will be detoured onto exit ramp 10A to I-65 North, to exit ramp 127, KY-1065 westbound, KY-1020 southbound, and then to the KY-841 west on ramp.

There will be signs placed to help notify motorists of the detours in place. LG&E said exact times for the detour could change based on weather or other unforeseen delays.

