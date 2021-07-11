Search for missing 66-year-old Crawford County man underway
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old man.
Ronnie L. Stroud is listed by officials as 5 feet, 11 inches. Stroud has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the area of Milltown.
Pictures were provided in the sheriff’s department’s post, which was uploaded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-3616.
