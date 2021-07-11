Search for missing 66-year-old Crawford County man underway

MILLTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Crawford County Indiana Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old man.

Ronnie L. Stroud is listed by officials as 5 feet, 11 inches. Stroud has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the area of Milltown.

*****MISSING PERSON***** RONNIE L STROUD 66YR OLD MALE 5'11", GREY HAIR, BLUE EYES. LAST SEEN IN CRAWFORD COUNTY INDIANA... Posted by Crawford County Indiana Sheriff's Department on Sunday, July 11, 2021

Pictures were provided in the sheriff’s department’s post, which was uploaded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 338-3616.

