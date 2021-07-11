Slow start dooms Lou City at Tulsa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- FC Tulsa rang up three first - half goals and then held on to defeat Louisville City FC 3-2 on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Lou City defeat halted what was a five-game unbeaten streak for the Boys in Purple.

Tulsa scored in just the sixth minute of the match off a freekick, then followed up ten minutes later with its second goal to go up two-nil. Late in the half, the home team tacked on its third goal of the half to grab a three-nil advantage.

Needless to say, The City’s head coach was very unhappy with his club’s start to the match.

“We’re turning the ball over in poor areas,” said Danny Cruz. " We had possession 70% of the night so it’s pretty clear how Tulsa is trying to play against us. We have to do a better job recognizing that in those moments.”

For Louisville City FC, Kyle Greig and Cameron Lancaster both recorded goals.

Lou City will now regroup for Wednesday night’s home match against OKC Energy . It’s a 7:30 P.M. tilt at Lynn Family Stadium.

