UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old Indiana woman found safe

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WAVE) - A missing 87-year-old woman last seen early Sunday morning has been found safe, according to police.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana. Initial reports stated Danny was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

According to a post from the Valparaiso Police Department, Danny has been located and is safely back with her family.

The police department thanked the community for their assistance in locating her.

