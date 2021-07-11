UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Indiana man found safe

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Greenwood, Indiana said a missing 88-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning has been found safe.

The initial Statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the police department announced on their social media page that Hefley has been found safely.

“Thank you to everyone for your help,” the department posted.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.