UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Indiana man found safe

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in...
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Greenwood, Indiana said a missing 88-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning has been found safe.

The initial Statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in Greenwood around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the police department announced on their social media page that Hefley has been found safely.

“Thank you to everyone for your help,” the department posted.

