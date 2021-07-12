Chef Space collecting donations of school supplies for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first kitchen incubator is asking for donations to help provide school students with supplies before the start of the semester.

Titled “Kitchen to Classrooms,” Chef Space said the donated supplies will be placed into backpacks provided to Sowing Seeds of Faith, a community organization in west Louisville. The organization provides private tutoring for JCPS students with JCPS teachers, retirees, and current college students.

Requested items for donations include backpacks, folders, pens and pencils, notebooks, binders, and other new school supplies. Donations will be accepted through July 31.

Donated items can be dropped off during regular business hours at Chef Space at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Philly’s Best Frozen Desserts at 3912 Bardstown Road, Kentucky Straight Ice at 511 Obyrne Avenue Suite 202, and Bae’s Bakehouse at 1164 South Brook Street.

Monetary donations for the program are also accepted, and can be donated at Chef Space’s public donation page.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.