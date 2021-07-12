Emergency repairs closes street in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A routine inspection of a nearly 150 year old sewer line has resulted in the closing of a stretch of 26th Street in the Portland neighborhood for an emergency repair.

The closure of 26th Street is from West Main Street to Slevin Street. MSD says the sewer running under the street has severely deteriorated in several areas and is partially blocked with debris.

The brick sewer, which is 60-to-72-inchs, was constructed in sections from 1871 to 1875.

MSD says the repair will continue into the fall, but a pump-around will ensure there is no disruption of sewer service.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.