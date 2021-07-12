Support Local Businesses
Emergency sewer repairs close street in Portland neighborhood

A section of 26th Street from West Main Street to Slevin Street will be closed into the fall...
A section of 26th Street from West Main Street to Slevin Street will be closed into the fall after MSD crews found parts of the nearly 150 year old brick sever line had collapsed.(Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A routine inspection of a nearly 150 year old sewer line has resulted in the closing of a stretch of 26th Street in the Portland neighborhood for an emergency repair.

The closure of 26th Street is from West Main Street to Slevin Street. MSD says the sewer running under the street has severely deteriorated in several areas and is partially blocked with debris.

The brick sewer, which is 60-to-72-inchs, was constructed in sections from 1871 to 1875.

MSD says the repair will continue into the fall, but a pump-around will ensure there is no disruption of sewer service.

