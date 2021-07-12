Support Local Businesses
Family believes missing man may be in danger, police say

Michael Ethington, 44, was last seen on July 6, according to Louisville Metro police.
Michael Ethington, 44, was last seen on July 6, according to Louisville Metro police.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Jul. 12, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Police are looking for a man whose family believes he may be in danger.

Michael Ethington, 44, was last seen on July 6, according to Louisville Metro police.

Ethington is described as being 5′10′' tall and weighing 145 pounds.

He is often near Clara Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

