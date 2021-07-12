Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: More spotty, tropical downpours today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any hour of the day Monday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any hour of the day Monday.
By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAINFALL: While thunderstorm coverage will be more scattered, some 1″-2″ rainfall totals are still possible
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: A low risk, but an isolated severe storm is possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any hour of the day Monday. Some will be brief, some strong with wind gusts and torrential rainfall.

When not facing a thunderstorm, it will be hazy and humid. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight. Not as widespread but the risk for a quick-hitting shower will be there into the overnight.

Clouds and showers early in the day may delay the risk for t-storms until after lunch. At that point, a few strong ones may develop near I-65 but pushing to the east and fading. Partly cloudy with showers and storms fading. Low around 72F.

A hotter pattern that will limit t-storm coverage will rule the middle of the week, however, another cold front may cause more trouble for us by the weekend

