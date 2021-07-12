FORECAST: More spotty, tropical downpours today

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAINFALL: While t-storm coverage will be more scattered, some 1-2″ rainfall totals are still possible

SEVERE T-STORM RISK: Very isolated but enough fuel for a few warnings to get triggered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any hour of the day Monday. Some will be brief, some strong with wind gusts and torrential rainfall.

When not facing a thunderstorm, it will be hazy and humid. Scattered showers and storms continue tonight. Not as widespread but the risk for a quick-hitting shower will be there into the overnight.

Clouds and showers early in the day may delay the risk for t-storms until after lunch. At that point, a few strong ones may develop near I-65 but pushing to the east and fading. Partly cloudy with showers and storms fading. Low around 72F.

A hotter pattern that will limit t-storm coverage will rule the middle of the week, however, another cold front may cause more trouble for us by the weekend

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.