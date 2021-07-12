Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Messy setup already today with very heavy, tropical downpours in the area. Use caution traveling. We will get a break in the action after this batch but yet another round of t-storms will pop in clusters for the afternoon and evening. Some could turn severe with damaging winds and perhaps a couple funnel clouds but a tornado outbreak is not in the cards. Just make sure you have a way to get alerts today just in case.

We will do this again on Tuesday with more scattered heavy/strong t-storms will the action easing back Wednesday as the main trigger (area of low pressure to our west) basically fades off the map.

Plan on a hot few days before another cold front drops down this weekend to kick back up the thunderstorms.

