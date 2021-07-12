Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican candidate for governor.

(Read Harmon’s announcement below)

Harmon, who is from Danville, is in his second term as auditor.

Previously, he represented parts of Boyle County and Casey County in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years.

Harmon has led audits of the Kentucky Public Retirement System, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, and the state’s unemployment system, among others.

Other Republicans are expected to join Harmon.

Current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has said he’s strongly considering running for governor in 2023. Former United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft is said to also be exploring the idea.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he plans to seek re-election.

