Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor

Mike Harmon
Mike Harmon
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican candidate for governor.

(Read Harmon’s announcement below)

Harmon, who is from Danville, is in his second term as auditor.

Previously, he represented parts of Boyle County and Casey County in the Kentucky House of Representatives for 13 years.

Harmon has led audits of the Kentucky Public Retirement System, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, and the state’s unemployment system, among others.

Other Republicans are expected to join Harmon.

Current Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has said he’s strongly considering running for governor in 2023. Former United States ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft is said to also be exploring the idea.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he plans to seek re-election.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting
Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana, was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old Indiana woman found safe
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in...
UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Indiana man found safe
Drivers can expect small traffic detours on the Gene Snyder Freeway Sunday as utility work...
Portion of Gene Snyder closed Sunday for LG&E utility work

Latest News

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any hour of the day Monday.
FORECAST: More spotty, tropical downpours today
Joshua Rhodes (left), Michael Abell (right)
Leitchfield man shot in arm with air pellet gun, two arrested in connection
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12
6 am
Monday morning, July 12, 2021
your money
Your Money: Companies expected to report growth; agriculture; renting clothes