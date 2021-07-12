Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The husband of a woman who died in a wrong way crash on June 28 has died at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Allen Hinkle, 44, of Edinburgh, Indiana, died Saturday night after being treated for blunt force trauma sustained from the collision in June, the deputy coroner confirmed.

Hinkle was the husband of Rachelle Hinkle, who died on scene the night of the crash.

LMPD said the collision happened around 12 a.m. June 28 on I-64 West near the Third Street exit. A vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes struck the Hinkles’ vehicle, which caused their car to get hit by a semi truck traveling behind them.

Two children in the back of the husband and wife’s vehicle were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not given at the time. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Police announced on June 30 that Faith Turner, the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, had been arrested and charged with murder.

Turner told officers she had been drinking mixed drinks at a wedding reception before driving. An arrest report said Turner’s preliminary breath test was .19. more than twice the legal limit of .08.

A preliminary hearing for Turner in court was scheduled for July 12.

