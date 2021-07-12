It’s raining fish in Utah

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

WHEN FISH FLY.



No, it's not hyperbole. It's the time of year when we stock high-elevation lakes aerially. Because the fish are small and released along with water, they easily survive their airplane drop without injury. See the entire video: https://t.co/gfiVvrCGMl pic.twitter.com/afBNlTCg21 — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) July 9, 2021

