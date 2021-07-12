Kentucky DMV computer system down statewide, some DMVs close

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky’s computer system used by counties to process vehicle-related transactions is down statewide Monday, prompting several offices to close across the state.

The issue stems from a recent system implementation the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was going through, officials said.

“Our Motor Vehicle departments in both locations will be closed for the day due to the state computer system being completely down statewide,” reads the Boone County Clerk of Court website.

“Hopefully the state will resolve the issue soon! If you would like to call prior to coming to either office see if the system is working, here are the numbers: Burlington: 859-334-2108 (or) Florence 859-647-8702.

“This impacts Motor Vehicle only our other departments are still fully operational. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and Thank you for your patience.”

The Kenton County Clerk of Court website says both Covington and Independence auto departments are unable to process any transactions.

“The system has been having technical difficulties since Tuesday, July 6, 2021,” the county clerk’s website reads.

“We do not have an estimated time or date of this issue being fixed. We are sorry for this inconvenience. Customers can still get your sheriff’s inspection if you have an out-of-state car.”

In Kenton County, you can call 859-392-1652 before coming to the office to ensure the system is back up.

No driver information is impacted, according to KYTC.

