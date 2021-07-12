LIHEAP opens sunner cooling assistance enrollment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It can be pretty unbearable outside with high and muggy temperatures in the summer making it even more important to stay cool inside. It can be costly when having to turn down the air conditioning, but assistance is available for those who may need help paying their energy bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is accepting applications for its summer cooling program. Eligible households can receive up to $600 depending on the level of need.

Applications will be accepted now through October 31. You can schedule a drop off appointment in advance at one of the seven LIHEAP Drop Boxes.

Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-991-8391 or online by clocking here. The toll-free service is currently open and is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

All applicants will be assessed for both the Subsidy and Crisis programs and may receive benefits from both programs if eligible.

LIHEAP required documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP Family Profile form and the LIHEAP Application should be dropped off at the LIHEAP site you select, on the day of your appointment. You can download the forms by clicking here or pick them up at drop boxes.

LIHEAP staff will contact applicants within three business days of the appointment time.

Required documentation to drop off includes:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

. Proof of income for all members of the household from the preceding month. All individuals 18 or over in the household with no income -- and no way to document that status such as a Food Stamp Award letter -- must have a Proof of No Income Form completed prior to applying for benefits. These forms are available at the LIHEAP Drop Box locations or online

Most current electric bill, or statement from your landlord if electric expenses are included in your rent.

For more descriptions about the drop box locations, income eligibility and other instructions, call the automated LIHEAP information line at 991-8391 or visit www.louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. Residents may also visit https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP for more details.

Individuals who require more information can contact Metro311 by simply dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000, email metro.311@louisvilleky.gov. Information is also available by tweeting @LouMetro311, on the web at loiusvilleky.gov/tell311, or download the free Mobile Louisville Metro 311 app from the website. Residents can also call Metro United Way’s 2-1-1 help referral service.

