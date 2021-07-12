LMPD: Stolen cars have ‘direct correlation’ to violent crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For almost two weeks, Tom Cowley has started his day vacuuming shards of broken glass off the dashboard of his car

“Every day, I turn on the vent and a little bit blows out,” Cowley said. “I clean it up that evening. Next day, same thing.”

The pieces of glass are remnants from Cowley’s front windshield. His car was stolen from right outside his home around Memorial Day. Three weeks later, the car was found with the front windshield nearly shot out.

“It was 16 bullet holes, like I said, and the windshield was almost destroyed,” Cowley said. “Everything was gone out of the car. It was just stripped, basically. Even floor mats were gone.”

A Louisville Metro police source told WAVE 3 News roughly one-fourth of Louisville’s homicides are committed by people using stolen cars. Furthermore, LMPD transparency data shows more cars are being stolen than last year.

In a year-to-date comparison, there have been 1,928 auto thefts in 2021, compared to 1,728 in 2020.

“We are seeing so many of our homicides have a stolen vehicle tied to them, that if we turn a blind eye to the stolen cars, at that point, I may as well just hand over guns to these folks as well,” Chief Erika Shields said on the department’s podcast.

Shields said proactive policing is a key to keeping stolen cars, and subsequently illegal guns, off the streets.

Meanwhile, Cowley is happy to have his car back and to not know the extent of what happened in the three weeks it wasn’t in his hands.

I’m just glad I don’t know any more, because I wouldn’t want to know any more,” Cowley said. “If I did, I probably wouldn’t want to keep the car, to be honest about it.”

