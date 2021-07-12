Support Local Businesses
LouVax announces this week’s pop-up COVID vaccine clinics

LouVax is working to take the guesswork out of figuring out where to get a COVID vaccine with...
LouVax is working to take the guesswork out of figuring out where to get a COVID vaccine with walk-in vaccination clinics.(WAVE 3)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LouVax is working to take the guesswork out of figuring out where to get a COVID vaccine with walk-in vaccination clinics.

The city announced this week’s pop-up clinics for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Monday’s clinic was offered at the Louisville Free Public Library.

Tuesday’s clinic will be at Lynnhurst United Church of Christ on Taylor Boulevard, from 9 a.m. until noon.

“We’re really focused on getting people the vaccine, first of all,” Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson said. “There are so many people who have not taken the opportunity to get the vaccine. That’s where we’re really focusing.”

Click here to see the city’s full list of vaccine pop-up clinics.

