LouVax Mobile to administer vaccines
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in several locations across Louisville this week.
LouVax Mobile will be at the following places:
Monday, July 12
Louisville Free Public Library (Janssen)
- 301 York St.
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, Metro Health and Wellness and NuLease Medical Solutions
- 4401 Taylor Blvd
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Janssen)
Thursday, July 15
Civitas
- 900 E. Main St
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Janssen)
Friday, July 16
Smoketown Family Wellness Center
- 760 S. Hancock St
- 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Pfizer)
Saturday, July 17
Bethany United Church of Christ
- 10400 Old Preston Hwy
- 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Janssen)
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
- 443 E. Kentucky St.
- 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Moderna)
Louisville NAACP Youth Council
- Chickasaw Park
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to get a vaccine.
