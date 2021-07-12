Support Local Businesses
Advertisement

LouVax Mobile to administer vaccines

LouVax offers more mobile COVID clinics, community encouraged to host pop-up sites
LouVax offers more mobile COVID clinics, community encouraged to host pop-up sites(WAVE 3)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in several locations across Louisville this week.

LouVax Mobile will be at the following places:

Monday, July 12

Louisville Free Public Library (Janssen)

  • 301 York St.
  • 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, Metro Health and Wellness and NuLease Medical Solutions

  • 4401 Taylor Blvd
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Janssen)

Thursday, July 15

Civitas

  • 900 E. Main St
  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Janssen)

Friday, July 16

Smoketown Family Wellness Center

  • 760 S. Hancock St
  • 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday, July 17

Bethany United Church of Christ

  • 10400 Old Preston Hwy
  • 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Janssen)

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

  • 443 E. Kentucky St.
  • 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Moderna)

Louisville NAACP Youth Council

  • Chickasaw Park
  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to get a vaccine.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

