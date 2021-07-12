LouVax Mobile to administer vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered in several locations across Louisville this week.

LouVax Mobile will be at the following places:

Monday, July 12

Louisville Free Public Library (Janssen)

301 York St.

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, Metro Health and Wellness and NuLease Medical Solutions

4401 Taylor Blvd

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Janssen)

Thursday, July 15

Civitas

900 E. Main St

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Janssen)

Friday, July 16

Smoketown Family Wellness Center

760 S. Hancock St

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday, July 17

Bethany United Church of Christ

10400 Old Preston Hwy

10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Janssen)

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

443 E. Kentucky St.

10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Moderna)

Louisville NAACP Youth Council

Chickasaw Park

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to get a vaccine.

