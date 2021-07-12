Support Local Businesses
NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)
This catch broke the previous state record for biggest blue catfish caught in North Carolina. Baker broke the record, held by Joey Baird from Virginia, by more than 5 pounds.

“It was like a dream come true for most serious catfisherman,” Baker said.

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat, he said.

The big guy was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro. It was released back into the wild at Roanoke River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the tackle shop.

“We hope that this monster continues to grow and prosper in the waters of our amazing state,” the Facebook post said.

The two friends won The Neuse River Wars Catfish Tournament Series last year, Baker’s wife said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

