Pittsburgh Selects Former Card, Davis With the #1 Pick in the MLB Draft

Henry Davis selected first overall in MLB Draft
Henry Davis selected first overall in MLB Draft(Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the first pick in the Major League Baseball draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected former University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

Davis becomes the first #1 pick in the MLB Draft in UofL history and eighth first round draft pick. In his final year with the Cards Davis batted .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI’s. As a catcher, Davis threw out 46% of base stealers.

UofL also becomes the first school to have a #1 pick in the MLB, MLS, NBA, and WNBA drafts.

