Sherman Minton Bridge lane closures loom as construction project begins

Drivers on the Sherman Minton Bridge, which connects Louisville and New Albany, Ind., will encounter lane closures as crews begin a long-awaited construction project.
By Sarah Jackson and John P. Wise
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of planning, Tuesday brings the first day of a multi-phase rehabilitation project on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Ramp improvements begin Tuesday and are scheduled to last a week or two. Those affected ramps are listed below:

I-65 / I-265 Interchange

  • I-265 east to I-65 south ramp
  • I-65 south reduced to 2 lanes at I-265 overpass

I-64 / I-265 Interchange

  • I-265 to I-64 west ramp
  • I-64 east and west to I-265 ramp
  • I-64 westbound reduced to 2 lanes at Captain Frank Road

Overnight lane closures and/or ramp closures are expected during the ramp improvements. Detours will be marked with signage in the area.

The ramp modifications are being made to accommodate increased traffic as a result of the construction. Interstates 65 and 265 will serve as detour routes while lanes on the bridge are restricted.

After the ramp improvements are completed, bridge traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction as crews paint and prepare for deck replacement.

The first construction phase is expected to begin in August, and is part of the overall project that is aimed at extending the life of the 59-year-old bridge by 30 more years.

Officials said at least one lane in each direction will remain open for 95 percent of the duration of the project, which is due to be completed by August 2022.

The Sherman Minton Renewal website has a complete breakdown of its construction plans, closures, etc.

