Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Thousands of young athletes pour into Louisville for basketball showcase

The events at the Kentucky Exposition Center are a glimpse at large post-pandemic events in Kentucky.
The Battle in the Boro girls basketball tournament.
The Battle in the Boro girls basketball tournament.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the COVID-19 pandemic, large events may never be the same, but they are starting to look more normal.

Monday at the Kentucky Exposition Center and Fairgrounds, thousands of families from across the country filled the parking lots for the final day of the Battle in the Boro Girls Basketball Tournament.

It was a glimpse, perhaps, at what large-scale events can look like after the pandemic.

Athletes were happy just to be back on the court.

“During the pandemic, I was on lockdown. I couldn’t go anywhere,” Hailee Swain, 14, from Atlanta, said. “I couldn’t play basketball, I couldn’t go out to eat, I couldn’t do anything. The fact that this tournament opened back up, I was too happy.”

Swain is an eighth grader, but you wouldn’t know that based on the college offers she’s already received.

The month of July has been packed with different tournaments at the Expo Center.

After a 2020 with no basketball, the Battle in the Boro was back, and maybe better.

“In 2019, we had over 1,100 teams. We knew people would come back, we just weren’t sure how fast they’d come back,” the director of the events, Tucker Neale, said. “The response here has been phenomenal.”

The number of teams from 2019 nearly doubled. They’re playing over 60 courts.

Between the athletes, the parents and even the college coaches on hand, it’s a huge bump for the city.

“Over 26,00 attendees, over $33 million in estimated economic impact,” Kentucky Venues spokesperson Ian Cox said. “There’s so much economic activity going on here, I’m seeing it at the restaurants and bars that I’m going to on the weekends.”

The size of the recent basketball tournaments has been appealing to the athletes.

“I’m definitely excited to come back next year,” Hailee said. “I hope it’s as big as it was this year.”

These tournaments give Kentucky Venues confidence moving forward toward other large events like the Kentucky State Fair.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana, was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old Indiana woman found safe
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in...
UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Indiana man found safe

Latest News

Trinity outfielder Daylen Lile selected #47 by Washington Nationals
Trinity star Lile picked #47 by Washington Nationals
Henry Davis selected first overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Selects Former Card, Davis With the #1 Pick in the MLB Draft
Slow start dooms Lou City at Tulsa
Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games