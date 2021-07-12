Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Trinity star Lile picked #47 by Washington Nationals

Trinity outfielder Daylen Lile selected #47 by Washington Nationals
Trinity outfielder Daylen Lile selected #47 by Washington Nationals(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity High School star Daylen Lile was selected #47 overall by the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Lile, an outfielder for the Rocks, was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky in 2020 and 2021. He was also named National Player of the Year by Rawlings Sports.

Lile hit .550 with 18 home runs, 42 extra base bits and led Trinity to a 41-2 record and the 2021 Kentucky State Championship.

Lile signed with UofL baseball last fall. Per MLB Draft Tracker, his slot is valued at $1.580,200, which means his maximum signing bonus can equal that number without the Nationals having to offer less to a later selection.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana, was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old Indiana woman found safe
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Howard (Doug) Hefley, who was last seen in...
UPDATE: Missing 88-year-old Indiana man found safe

Latest News

The Battle in the Boro girls basketball tournament.
Thousands of young athletes pour into Louisville for basketball showcase
Henry Davis selected first overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Selects Former Card, Davis With the #1 Pick in the MLB Draft
Slow start dooms Lou City at Tulsa
Kayla Miracle, a four-time WCWA National Champion during her time at Campbellsville University,...
Campbellsville University alumnus women’s wrestler to compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games