Trinity star Lile picked #47 by Washington Nationals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity High School star Daylen Lile was selected #47 overall by the Washington Nationals in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Lile, an outfielder for the Rocks, was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky in 2020 and 2021. He was also named National Player of the Year by Rawlings Sports.

Lile hit .550 with 18 home runs, 42 extra base bits and led Trinity to a 41-2 record and the 2021 Kentucky State Championship.

Lile signed with UofL baseball last fall. Per MLB Draft Tracker, his slot is valued at $1.580,200, which means his maximum signing bonus can equal that number without the Nationals having to offer less to a later selection.

