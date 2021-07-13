Support Local Businesses
Accused kidnapper’s bond will stay at $1M

Robby Wildt appeared in court on July 13, 2021.
Robby Wildt appeared in court on July 13, 2021.
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A parent’s horror movie played out in Valley Station on July 3. Neighbors helped save a young girl after they said they saw a stranger snatch the 6-year-old and throw her in his car.

Robby Wildt, 40, was caught less than an hour later by police. He was charged with kidnapping a minor and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.

Prentiss Weatherford saw the alleged kidnapping unfold. Witnesses told police they saw Wildt snatch a young girl and drive off with her.

“He just grabbed her by the collar,” Weatherford said. “Threw her bike, put threw her in the passengers’ seat.”

Weatherford hopped in her car and followed Wildt, and neighbors called police.

Officer Jason Burba and Sergeant Joseff Keeling, along with their team, responded and found the car in less than an hour. The girl’s rescue was caught on an officer’s body camera.

Police said Wildt told them he saw the girl playing in the street, circled the block, and grabbed her from the side of the road.

“If something like this does, unfortunately, happen to you,” Keeling said. “We’re going to be there and make sure you’re unharmed.”

During a court hearing Tuesday, Wildt asked for a bond reduction and bowed and shook his head when a prosecutor described a parent’s nightmare.

“These are the horrors that you hear about that no one thinks really happens,” one of the prosecutors stated in court. “A child playing in front her home being literally snatched off the street.”

Wildt’s bond reduction was denied. His case is going straight to the grand jury. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 9.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

