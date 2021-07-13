Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Anti-gang law used for first time in hearing of drive-by shooting case

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the midst of a spike in the number of shootings and stolen vehicles, state prosecutors use a 2018 law for the first time.

The law allows for tougher sentencing guidelines if prosecutors can prove the person endangered a life while also being a gang member.

On Monday, five young men were arraigned in Jefferson County Court, charged with a drive-by that occurred in May at a food mart on Manslick Road.

The suspects fled from police and then crashed the two vehicles they were in, reports state. Both vehicles had substantial damage.

Police said those vehicles were also stolen.

According to LMPD, the suspects’ age group, between 18 to 24, make up 38 percent of all shooting suspects.

LMPD had been watching the group due to its connection to numerous violent incidents and stolen vehicles, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said.

Jacob Bell, Virgil Jackson, Ramonto Underwood, Reginald Webster and Demetrius Wiley facing a number of charges including engaging in organized crime, fleeing from police, receiving stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, failure to stop and render aid.

Wiley is also facing a wanton endangerment charge with the added the gang member enhancement. Because of that law, Wiley could face up to 10 years in prison versus five.

This was the first time the Commonwealth decided to add that specific charge.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recognizes the toll gang or group violence is taking on our community,” Communications Director Jeff Cooke wrote.

Cooke added they are prepared to use every tool to help bring violent crime down.

The suspects are scheduled for bond hearings on Friday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools who are not fully vaccinated against...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
Adele Danny, 87, from Valparaiso, Indiana, was last seen in the city Sunday morning at 7 a.m.
UPDATE: Missing 87-year-old Indiana woman found safe
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Iowa Avenue on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Man injured in South Louisville shooting

Latest News

On Monday, the FDA announced a new warning on Johnson and Johnson.
FDA’s new warning on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn’t be feared, health experts say
Officers with the Indiana State Police will be partnering with semi truck drivers to observe...
‘Trooper in a Truck’: Indiana State troopers ride in semis to enforce safe driving
$3 million will be allocated to the Down Payment Assistance Program in 2022′s budget, designed...
City triples budget for down payment assistance program in 2022
Community celebrates 93rd birthday for Hardy Johnson in Fountain City.
Knoxville man turns 93, still works at family shoe store