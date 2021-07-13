Anti-gang law used for first time in hearing of drive-by shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the midst of a spike in the number of shootings and stolen vehicles, state prosecutors use a 2018 law for the first time.

The law allows for tougher sentencing guidelines if prosecutors can prove the person endangered a life while also being a gang member.

On Monday, five young men were arraigned in Jefferson County Court, charged with a drive-by that occurred in May at a food mart on Manslick Road.

The suspects fled from police and then crashed the two vehicles they were in, reports state. Both vehicles had substantial damage.

Police said those vehicles were also stolen.

According to LMPD, the suspects’ age group, between 18 to 24, make up 38 percent of all shooting suspects.

LMPD had been watching the group due to its connection to numerous violent incidents and stolen vehicles, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said.

Jacob Bell, Virgil Jackson, Ramonto Underwood, Reginald Webster and Demetrius Wiley facing a number of charges including engaging in organized crime, fleeing from police, receiving stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, failure to stop and render aid.

Wiley is also facing a wanton endangerment charge with the added the gang member enhancement. Because of that law, Wiley could face up to 10 years in prison versus five.

This was the first time the Commonwealth decided to add that specific charge.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recognizes the toll gang or group violence is taking on our community,” Communications Director Jeff Cooke wrote.

Cooke added they are prepared to use every tool to help bring violent crime down.

The suspects are scheduled for bond hearings on Friday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.