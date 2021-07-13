Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bishop resigns from Diocese of Covington

The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have...
The Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.(generic)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Vatican has accepted the resignation of Bishop Roger Foys from the Diocese of Covington on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Vatican, Msgr. John C. Iffert was named the new bishop of Covington.

Iffert was ordained a priest on June 7, 1997 for the Diocese of Belleville in Illinois.

“I am astounded and deeply grateful that Pope Francis has elected me to serve as the 11th Bishop of Covington and called me to share in apostolic ministry,” he said. “I am also grateful to Bishop Roger Foys for 19 years he has served the people of the Diocese of Covington faithfully, diligently and with a pastor’s heart for those who are hurting. I look forward to the opportunity to know Bishop Foys, to be his brother bishop and friend in Christ.”

Foys, 75, served as the bishop in Covington since 2002.

In his 19 years as bishop, the Diocese of Covington said he ordained 42 priests and revitalized Covington’s Cathedral Square.

“It is with gratitude to Almighty God that I welcome Rev. John C. Iffert as my successor as the 11th Bishop of the Diocese of Covington,” Foys said in a statement. “I am grateful also to our Holy Father Pope Francis for providing for the pastoral care of our Diocese by this appointment. Bishop-elect Iffert brings a wealth of pastoral and administrative experience to his episcopal ministry. He comes well-prepared to provide for the needs of our Diocese as a pastor with the heart of a shepherd.”

In July 2020, the Diocese of Covington released the names of priests, deacons, and lay employees who have been accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

The diocese said the list is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950.

In a letter, Bishop Roger Foys wrote “there are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame I feel in presenting to you the report of those priests, deacons, consecrated religious and laity who have had substantiated accusations against them of the sexual abuse of minors in the Diocese of Covington.”

“I sincerely hope that this report will bring at least some sense of closure to those whose lives have been forever changed by the egregious behavior of those who were pledged to care for God’s little ones,” the letter continues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency,...
Rand Paul urges NSA director to investigate claims that agency spied on Tucker Carlson
Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools who are not fully vaccinated against...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Tom Cowley's car was stolen from right outside his home around Memorial Day. Three weeks later,...
LMPD: Stolen cars have ‘direct correlation’ to violent crimes

Latest News

Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask indoors...
Oldham County Schools release mask requirements based on CDC guidance
6 am
Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021
Your Money
Your Money: AT&T; early-bird dining; McDonald’s adds child care, tuition benefits
Downpours will quickly re-develop this morning, mainly near I-65, with t-storms getting into...
FORECAST: Heavy downpours on the radar today