Clinic worker hits the street to help provide vaccines to everybody interested

After a slow first hour or so, a clinic worker decided it was time to get proactive.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vaccination efforts across Louisville continue amid new strands of the virus and potential complications from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine product.

One of the major goals of LouVax’s recent vaccination efforts is convenience. That’s why they are setting up in different places across the city to make vaccines as accessible as possible.

On Tuesday, the efforts did not stop there.

Inside Lynnhurst United Church of Christ the latest vaccine clinic sat idle, waiting for potential patients.

The site was being run by NuLease Medical Solutions, under the directive of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

After a slow first hour or so, clinic worker Sabrina Johnson decided it was time to get proactive.

She walked out the doors, down the street, making sure everybody knew where they were, and that’s where she met Steve Beyerle.

Beyerle works at a mechanic shop down the street. He took the opportunity immediately to get vaccinated.

“I thought she needed help for something on her car, but she said, ‘you want a vaccine shot?’” Beyerle said. “I said ‘yes,’ I’ve been wanting one anyway, but I’ve been putting it off. Finally, someone came and said, ‘it’s available right now.’ I jumped right on it.”

Beyerle said he was a little hesitant to get vaccinated, whether it be his fear of needles or the potential side effects, but ultimately that’s not what scares him.

“Watching the news, people are still getting the virus,” he said. “That’s what puts a scare in me, so that’s why I got the shot, to protect myself and my family.”

Johnson said she’s glad people like Beyerle are willing to put their hesitancy aside and get vaccinated.

“Slowly, I think we’re getting things back to normal as a whole,” she said.

You can find a list of LouVax’s vaccination locations here.

