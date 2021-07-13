Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency,...
Rand Paul urges NSA director to investigate claims that agency spied on Tucker Carlson
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools who are not fully vaccinated against...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
The skyline of Downtown Louisville from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Drier, but hotter Wednesday
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
One person is dead after an incident at the Pilot Travel Center in Racine County.
Wisconsin sheriff: Gas station victim was executed
A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse