Construction on Shelbyville Road to cause lane closures this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic will be impacted by ongoing construction on Shelbyville Road because of I-MOVE Kentucky’s work south of I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Between the I-71 interchange and Taylorsville Road, the Snyder will be widened from four lanes to six lanes.
Intermittent lane closures are expected from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.
Motorists crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound will need to cross a concrete median to access the highway. This lane was previously an opposite-direction turn lane.
Signage and street markings will be installed to warn motorists about the lane switch.
The work was originally scheduled for last weekend, but weather forced the re-schedule.
