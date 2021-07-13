Support Local Businesses
Construction on Shelbyville Road to cause lane closures this week

Between the I-71 interchange and Taylorsville Road, the Gene Snyder Freeway will be widened from four lanes to six lanes.
Between the I-71 interchange and Taylorsville Road, the Gene Snyder Freeway will be widened from four lanes to six lanes.(I-MOVE Kentucky)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic will be impacted by ongoing construction on Shelbyville Road because of I-MOVE Kentucky’s work south of I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Between the I-71 interchange and Taylorsville Road, the Snyder will be widened from four lanes to six lanes.

Intermittent lane closures are expected from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to Thursday at 6 a.m.

Motorists crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound will need to cross a concrete median to access the highway. This lane was previously an opposite-direction turn lane.

For drivers crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound, they will need...
For drivers crossing Shelbyville Road from the east to enter I-265 northbound, they will need to cross a concrete median to access the highway. This lane was previously an opposite-direction turn lane.(I-MOVE Kentucky)

Signage and street markings will be installed to warn motorists about the lane switch.

The work was originally scheduled for last weekend, but weather forced the re-schedule.

