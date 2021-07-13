Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Downpours for some today; drier tomorrow

Several clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will continue to develop near/east of I-65 today.
Several clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will continue to develop near/east of I-65 today.(WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAINFALL: Several clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will continue to develop near/east of I-65 today
  • HEAT: Rain chances ease back and the heat eases up for the second half of the week; heat indicies ~93-96

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms, especially southeast of Louisville, will continue into the afternoon and evening. Several will contain heavy rainfall with only a few able to produce any strong wind gusts. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered storms will be possible this evening before fading overnight leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 70s once again by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a drier day thanks to the departure of a disturbance over the Midwest that has plagued us with storms for days. Expect a warmer afternoon on Wednesday thanks to that lower storm chance, putting our highs back into the upper 80s.

The warm and muggy conditions stick around Wednesday night. It will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

A cold front will increase the thunderstorm coverage late Friday into Saturday but may push far enough south to start dropping those chances off by Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the speed of this front.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency,...
Rand Paul urges NSA director to investigate claims that agency spied on Tucker Carlson
Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools who are not fully vaccinated against...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff
Tom Cowley's car was stolen from right outside his home around Memorial Day. Three weeks later,...
LMPD: Stolen cars have ‘direct correlation’ to violent crimes

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/13 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/13 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12
Goode Morning Weather blog 7/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/12
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
Behind the Forecast: Could there be weather on the moon?