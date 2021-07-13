FORECAST: Downpours for some today; drier tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAVY RAINFALL: Several clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms will continue to develop near/east of I-65 today

HEAT: Rain chances ease back and the heat eases up for the second half of the week; heat indicies ~93-96

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms, especially southeast of Louisville, will continue into the afternoon and evening. Several will contain heavy rainfall with only a few able to produce any strong wind gusts. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered storms will be possible this evening before fading overnight leaving us with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 70s once again by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a drier day thanks to the departure of a disturbance over the Midwest that has plagued us with storms for days. Expect a warmer afternoon on Wednesday thanks to that lower storm chance, putting our highs back into the upper 80s.

The warm and muggy conditions stick around Wednesday night. It will be mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

A cold front will increase the thunderstorm coverage late Friday into Saturday but may push far enough south to start dropping those chances off by Sunday. We’ll continue to monitor the speed of this front.

