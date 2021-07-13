Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Drier, but hotter Wednesday

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers fade tonight
  • Drier and hotter mid-week
  • Storm chances return late Friday into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) - Scattered storms will largely fade away after sunset, leaving us with only a small shower chance and partly cloudy skies overnight. Expect lows in the lower 70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday promises to be a drier day thanks to the exit of a system over the Midwest that’s been bringing us wet weather for days. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday night looks mainly clear and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Storm chances will be held to a minimum overnight.

Thursday is another mainly dry but hot day as highs get up toward the 90 degree mark. Only a rogue, pop-up storm is possible through the afternoon Thursday, keeping nearly all of us dry.

Another cold front will head our direction by this weekend bringing another chance for showers and storms. With that comes temperatures that will be a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 80s.

