Forever homes found: More than 100 pets adopted in LMAS ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In only four days, Louisville Metro Animal Services announced that all animals in last weekend’s “Clear the Shelters” event have been adopted.

The event was hosted by LMAS with the partnership of Bissell Pet Foundation, a non-profit organization helping to reduce the number of animals in shelters by reducing pet adoption fees.

LMAS said over the three-day free adoption event, 108 pets had been adopted out of the shelters, with the exception of a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix named Gorilla Glue.

While Gorilla Glue was left overnight Sunday without a home, it wasn’t for long. Shortly after LMAS’ Animal House opened on Monday, he was adopted.

Gorilla Glue and his new owner posed for a quick picture before leaving for his new forever home.

LMAS thanked everyone who participated in the “Clear the Shelters” event, and reminded that there’s always a need for good homes for shelter pets, as stray cats and dogs who go unclaimed at the shelter become available for adoption daily.

For more information and to see the shelter’s adoptable pets, visit their website.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.