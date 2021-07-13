‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into the building in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the evacuation began at about 12:45 p.m.

WAVE 3 News obtained a photo of the pickup truck (above) that had crashed into LMDC. It had “Patria Y Vida” spray-painted on the back of it. That is translated to “Country and life,” a rallying cry among demonstrators who’ve overtaken the streets in Cuba in recent days, protesting a lack of food and medicine and other economic shortfalls.

A man was taken into custody shortly after the incident, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said. That person’s identity was not immediately known.

WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez was inside Metro Corrections when she said a sheriff’s deputy told everyone to remain calm but to move quickly outside. The LMPD bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate a suspicious package, Martinez reported.

The Jefferson County Courthouse, the Hall of Justice and the Judicial Center all were placed on lockdown.

This story will be updated.

