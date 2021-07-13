Support Local Businesses
‘I am completely devastated’: Kentucky equestrian decides not to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Liz Halliday-Sharp
Liz Halliday-Sharp(US Equestrian)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Kentuckian who was looking forward to representing the United States during the Olympic games in Tokyo made the decision not to compete.

Liz Halliday-Sharp and her horse, Deniro Z, qualified to compete in the Equestrian events but decided not to compete because Deniro Z has some bone bruising.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former car racer turned pro equestrian headed to Olympics

“While I am completely devastated to not get the chance to represent my country in Tokyo this year, Deniro is my friend and my partner above all else and it would not be fair to put him in an environment as intense as the Olympics if he is not 100%,” Halliday-Sharp posted on Facebook. “We feel confident that Deniro will be back in fighting form after a period of rest and rehab and we are already looking ahead to the World Championships in 2022 and beyond with this very special horse, but sadly the timing was not on our side on this occasion.”

Since the decision was made, Deniro Z has returned home and is recovering.

The Equestrian events will begin the last weekend in July. You can watch them on WAVE 3 News and NBC.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

