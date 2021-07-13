Support Local Businesses
LMPD: 16-year-old shot and killed in St. Denis neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed calls came in around 10:45 a.m. to the 4700 block of Clarion Court, just off of Cane Run Road, on reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family confirmed the victim’s identity to WAVE 3 News as 16-year-old James ‘Jimmy’ Roberts.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating at this time. So far, no arrests have been made.

Mitchell also responded on the increasing number of homicides and gun violence within the city, after recent reports Louisville has faced 100 homicides in the first six months of 2021.

“It’s the same thing we’ve had for over the last year, I know we’ve had a record number last year, and working on surpassing that it looks like this point,” Mitchell said. “Certainly, we can not have that in our community. It’s not what any of us want that live here, work here, and have families here. And certainly, I’m looking for the day that this stops.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

