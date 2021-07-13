LMPD: 2 people shot and killed at Bashford Manor apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims were found shot and killed at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the location.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and an adult woman at the location who had been shot at the location. Ruoff said the two were confirmed dead, and based on their positioning, foul play is suspected.

LMPD’s Homicide unit is currently investigating. Police said there are currently no suspects or arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

