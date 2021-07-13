Metro United Way promotes Chief Impact Officer Adria Johnson, will become organization’s first Black CEO

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro United Way has named their next new President and CEO after a nationwide search, with the new leader being a familiar face in the Louisville-area.

Metro United Way’s Chief Impact Officer Adria Johnson will step into the new role on August 1. Johnson held the role for 3 years, working with key stakeholders in the seven counties MUW serves, as well as leading the organization’s impact team.

Johnson is a Louisville-native and will become the organization’s first Black CEO.

“On behalf of the board, I want to congratulate and welcome Adria to this key leadership position within our community,” MUW Board Vice Chair Ashley Duncan said in a release. “Throughout the search process, we were impressed with her authentic and collaborative leadership style, and of course her relevant experience.”

“This is a pivotal moment in the 104-year history of MUW as well as in our local communities and it was vital that we find a leader with bold and strategic vision,” Elaine Gravatte, MUW Board Chair and President and CEO at DDW The Color House said in a release. “It says a lot about the internal talent at our local United Way that after a national search, Adria was the best of the best. She is exactly who we want.”

Johnson will lead a staff of 70 people and will work with the board serving three counties in Kentucky and four counties in Southern Indiana.

“I am so honored to take on the mantle of leading MUW in creating a stronger, more equitable future for all,” Johnson said in a release. “If we’ve learned anything the past 16 months weathering dual pandemics, we know there is a lot of work to do locally to unite our community and region and improve the lives of those that call Greater Louisville home.”

Current President and CEO of MUW, Theresa Reno-Weber, announced she was stepping down from the role in February, and will continue in her role until July 31.

