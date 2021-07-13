Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

MetroSafe: 2 people found dead at Bashford Manor apartment complex

Two victims were found dead at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to...
Two victims were found dead at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims were found dead at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

Dispatchers confirmed officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square at 6:05 p.m. on reports of two victims found dead at the location.

Louisville Metro Police has arrived on scene and is currently investigating the cause of the victims’ death.

WAVE 3 News has crews at the location and will provide the latest updates as they become available.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
After a slow first hour or so, a clinic worker decided it was time to get proactive.
Clinic worker hits the street to help provide vaccines to everybody interested
After a slow first hour or so, a clinic worker decided it was time to get proactive.
Clinic worker hits the street to help provide vaccines to everybody interested