MetroSafe: 2 people found dead at Bashford Manor apartment complex
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims were found dead at a Bashford Manor apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.
Dispatchers confirmed officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square at 6:05 p.m. on reports of two victims found dead at the location.
Louisville Metro Police has arrived on scene and is currently investigating the cause of the victims’ death.
