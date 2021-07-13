Oldham County Schools release mask requirements based on CDC guidance

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask indoors on school properties.

Oldham County Schools posted about the updated requirements Tuesday. The district said people who are not fully vaccinated will need to wear masks while indoors and outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Based on the latest information released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday July, 9th... Posted by Oldham County Schools on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

“No student or staff member should be asked if they are vaccinated,” the post from OCS stated. “Whether an individual has been vaccinated is a personal decision that each student and staff will make on their own. Also, no student or staff member should be harassed, belittled or teased for wearing or not wearing a mask while on school grounds.”

The mask requirements were based on the CDC guidance released on July 9.

OCS also stated people should still social distance.

