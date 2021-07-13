Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Patient gets kidney intended for someone else, hospital says

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in University Circle(WOIO)
By WOIO staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a patient received a kidney intended for another person, University Hospitals said in a statement released on Monday.

WOIO reported the kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering “as expected,” according to the statement. The other patient’s transplant surgery was delayed.

Two caregivers are on administrative leave while the hospital investigates.

The hospital said it notified the United Network for Organ Sharing, which organizes the national organ transplant system.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care,” the release said. “The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police: Man found dead in Washington County, investigation ongoing
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency,...
Rand Paul urges NSA director to investigate claims that agency spied on Tucker Carlson
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Students and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools who are not fully vaccinated against...
JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff

Latest News

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison details the circumstances surrounding a...
Baltimore police commissioner describes circumstances of shooting near mall
The Hall of Justice is being evacuated at this hour after a pickup truck crashed into the...
Hall of Justice evacuated in downtown Louisville after vehicle crashes into building
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
This photo provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry shows a firefighting tanker making a...
‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft