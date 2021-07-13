Support Local Businesses
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation

Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into the building in downtown Louisville.(Provided)
By John P. Wise
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck crashed into the building in downtown Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the evacuation began at about 12:20 p.m.

WAVE 3 News obtained a photo of the pickup truck (above) that had crashed into LMDC. It had “Patria Y Vida” spray-painted on the back of it. That is translated to “Country and life,” a rallying cry among demonstrators who’ve overtaken the streets in Cuba in recent days, protesting a lack of food and medicine and other economic shortfalls.

A man was taken into custody shortly after the incident, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said. That person’s identity was not immediately known.

An LMPD spokeswoman said an off-duty officer was leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse when he saw the truck heading toward Metro Corrections. A suspicious package was found in the pickup truck, prompting the arrival of the LMPD bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs.

WAVE 3 News reporter Natalia Martinez was inside Metro Corrections when she said a sheriff’s deputy told everyone to remain calm but to move quickly outside.

The Jefferson County Courthouse, the Hall of Justice and the Judicial Center all were placed on lockdown.

Despite the busy scene in the heart of downtown Louisville, nobody was injured.

This story will be updated.

