People with recent cancer diagnosis needed for study

By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Cancer is a word that hits home for many people. Now, a study is looking at the experiences of those who have recently been diagnosed with the disease.

Kentuckians who are 18 years old or older who have been diagnosed with cancer in the past year are wanted for the Life After Diagnosis and Descriptors of Experience and Responses or LADDER study. The study is being led by University of Louisville School of Public Health and Information Sciences researcher Stephanie Boone, PhD.

A person’s well-being, health, experience and the positive and negative impacts of cancer and cancer treatment on their lives will be the focus of the study.

“An individual’s cancer experience is unique and influenced by a wide range of issues that may affect a person’s response to a cancer diagnosis,” Boone said. “As the number of cancer survivors in Kentucky increases, we hope to gain a better understanding of the cancer experience.”

Survivors can enroll or learn more by clicking here.

