Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration

Kevon Lawless
Kevon Lawless(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the suspects accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old child Trinity Randolph and her father has been released to home incarceration after posting a $300,000 bond, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Kevon Lawless, was originally had a $1 million bond which was lowered in October, 2020. Lawless was charged with murder for both Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, 21.

Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles
Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles(Tandra Brooks / Instagram: @dereal_lilb)

The news of his release stunned the child’s family, who told WAVE 3 News they never received a VINE notification, which is required when a violent suspect is released.

Lawless was also charged with first degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened in August, 2020.

This story will be updated.

