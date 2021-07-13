Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports...
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting in the area,(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane Tuesday evening has been sent to the hospital.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.

Ruoff said the victim, a male teenager, was sent to UofL Health Medical Center East in a passenger vehicle. He is currently being transferred to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

There are currently no suspects in the case. No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 12 a.m. Monday, police responded to a vehicle collision on the interstate near the Third...
Husband of woman killed in I-64 wrong way crash has died
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Kevon Lawless
Suspect in deaths of 3-year-old and father placed into home incarceration
Anthony Snow and his three children, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
NKY dad, 3 kids killed in Virginia crash on way home from vacation
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
Officers were called to the 700 block of Trafalgar Square around 6 p.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: 2 people shot and killed at Bashford Manor apartment complex
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation