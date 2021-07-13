Teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane sent to hospital, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police said a teenager shot on Breckenridge Lane Tuesday evening has been sent to the hospital.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3400 block of Breckenridge Lane around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff.

Ruoff said the victim, a male teenager, was sent to UofL Health Medical Center East in a passenger vehicle. He is currently being transferred to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. His condition is currently unknown.

There are currently no suspects in the case. No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

